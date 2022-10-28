Florida Keys Woman Facing DUI, Other Charges After Causing 2 Hit-and-Runs: Sheriff

A Florida Keys woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she caused two hit-and-run crashes Thursday afternoon.

Debra Sue Bond, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a crash, driving with a revoked license and other infractions, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The investigation began around 4 p.m. Thursday when a woman reported that a Lexus SUV rear-ended her on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 21.5, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A short time later, another hit-and-run involving a Lexus SUV rear-ending a car was reported near Mile Marker 17, officials said.

The Lexus was eventually stopped near Mile Marker 10 and Bond was identified as the driver, officials said.

Investigators discovered Bond, of Summerland Key, had had her driver's license permanently revoked after four previous DUIs, including one that caused injury and property damage, officials said.

Bond was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.