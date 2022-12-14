Florida Man Caught After Stealing Toys for Tots Donation Jar: Sheriff

A Florida man who swiped a Toys for Tots donation jar was behind bars, authorities said.

William Thomas Smith, 34, was arrested and charged with theft, Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Deputies began investigating last week after the donation jar for the charity was stolen from a dollar store.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There was around $800 in the jar that was supposed to go to the charity, authorities said.

Investigators were able to identify Smith as the suspect and take him into custody.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the story has a happy ending, just in time for the holidays.

"But not all hope was gone with the jar of goodwill. For the town came together and refilled the till. Now the children had bikes and balls and toys and not even the Grinch could rob them their joy. It’s a great time of year to give and receive, but most of all……in hope to believe," the sheriff's office said.