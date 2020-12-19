Florida Nears 1.2 Million Covid Cases, Reports Over 11,600 New Cases Saturday

Florida is nearing 1.2 million coronavirus cases after adding over 11,600 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 74.

The 11,682 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,193,165, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 72 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,473 Saturday. Another 291 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

There were 5,100 people hospitalized with the disease.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 272,098 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,382 since Friday, along with 4,050 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than were in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 126,402 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,064, along with 1,768 virus-related deaths, five more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 76,143 cases and 1,816 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,996 cases and 32 deaths.