coronavirus

Florida Nears 1.2 Million Covid Cases, Reports Over 11,600 New Cases Saturday

The 11,682 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,193,165, according to the daily report from the state's department of health

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida is nearing 1.2 million coronavirus cases after adding over 11,600 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 74.

The 11,682 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,193,165, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus pandemic Dec 18

US Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd Shot in Arsenal

coronavirus Dec 18

December Is Shaping Up to Be the Covid Pandemic's Deadliest Month Yet in the U.S.

With 72 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,473 Saturday. Another 291 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

There were 5,100 people hospitalized with the disease.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 272,098 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,382 since Friday, along with 4,050 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than were in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 126,402 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,064, along with 1,768 virus-related deaths, five more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 76,143 cases and 1,816 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,996 cases and 32 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Miami-Dade CountyBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us