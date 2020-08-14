Florida Officials Vote to Start High School Fall Sports on August 24

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted on Friday to postpone the start date of Fall sports until August 24th. The motion passed 11-5.

Football, golf, cross country, bowling, swimming and diving, and volleyball seasons are all set to begin practices on August 24th, with games and matches starting on September 4th.

Any games or matches that had been scheduled for before September 4th have been cancelled. The board also voted that in order to participate in fall sports, students and their parents will have to sign a COVID-19 waiver that states the following:

"I accept responsibility for participating in school-based screenings for COVID-19 and for reporting all symptoms of illnesses to my parents, team doctor, athletic trainer, or coaches associated with my sport including any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and also any close contact or exposure to COVID-19 to the best of my ability. I will inform the supervising coach, athletic trainer or team physician immediately if I experience any of these symptoms or witness a teammate with these symptoms."

Additionally, all coaches will have to complete a National Federation of State High School Associations course named "COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators."