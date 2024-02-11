Florida

Florida ranks third on list of states where consumers are adding the most debt

The Sunshine State has had a 7% increase in credit card debt -- one of the highest in the country.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Debt is a familiar topic for many Americans -- with about $1.1 trillion in credit card debt and more than $1.6 trillion in auto loan debt.

But, Floridians in particular apparently have their own reputation -- taking the No. 3 spot on a WalletHub ranking of states where consumers are adding the most debt.

The Sunshine State had a 7% increase in credit card debt, 0.2% for auto loans and 1.6% for personal loans from Q3 2023 to Q4 2023.

The average credit card balance rose to $7,939 -- one of the highest average balances in the country.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Florida did have a less dramatic increase in auto loan debt, with the average balance increasing by just 0.18%, to $28,675. However, the fact that there was an increase at all is still noteworthy, considering that the average actually decreased in 20 states, researchers noted.

The average personal loan balance increased to $12,722, and although it was a remarkable increase, there are still quite a few states with higher balances overall, WalletHub added.

See below, a list of the top 10 states where consumers are adding the most debt:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Change in Average Debt Rank Average Debt Rank 
1Delaware64.45134
2Alaska63.8382
3Florida60.86114
4Maine60.58332
5South Dakota60.21236
6Maryland58.54281
7New Jersey57.97243
8Hawaii57.70148
9Texas57.141311
10South Carolina56.58433
Source: WalletHub

This article tagged under:

Floridadebt
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us