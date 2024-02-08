Florida

Florida rattled by rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake about 100 miles off the coast

The earthquake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

By Associated Press

USGS

Authorities are collecting reports from Floridians who felt shaking from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast, the National Weather Service reported.

The earthquake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes have been felt in Florida before. In September 2006, a 5.9 magnitude quake in the Gulf of Mexico was felt in Florida and other states. In parts of Florida, items were knocked from shelves and some Floridians saw waves in their swimming pools during the 2006 quake, according to reports from the USGS.

That earthquake was felt all over Florida, and even in several other southern states including Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

