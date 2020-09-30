coronavirus

Florida Reports 1,948 New COVID Cases, 172 More Virus-Related Deaths

Positivity rate for new cases at 5.03% in Wednesday's report

What to Know

  • With 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 706,516
  • More than 14,300 Florida resident deaths are COVID-related
  • Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 4,675 of those deaths

Florida added more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases and reported over 170 new virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The 1,948 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 706,516, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 172 in Wednesday's report, for a total of 14,315. Another 171 non-residents have died in the state to-date, one more than Tuesday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Wednesday was 6.35%, slightly below Tuesday's 6.66% rate.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.03%, just above Tuesday's reported rate of 4.96%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 170,400 cases, an increase of about 315 since Tuesday, along with 3,279 COVID-related deaths, a one-day increase of 36.

In Broward County, there were 77,220 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 100, along with 1,396 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 46,552 cases and 1,368 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 1,847 cases and 22 deaths.

