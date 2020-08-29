Florida Reports 3,197 New Coronavirus Cases, 148 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 3,197 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 619,003 dating back to March

The state also confirmed another 148 virus-related deaths Saturday

Positivity rates for all cases and new cases in the state remained below 10%

Florida reported more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases and another 148 virus-related deaths Saturday, while positivity rates throughout the state continued to show signs of stability.

The 3,197 new coronavirus cases pushed the state's total to 619,003, according to the report released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Virus-related deaths among Florida residents rose to 11,105, while non-resident deaths were at 144, two more than Friday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

Positivity rates remained stable, with an 7.13% rate for all cases reported Saturday and a rate of 4.97% for new cases. The new case rate has been below 10% for more than two weeks in a row.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had its new case positivity rate fall to 7.1%, the lowest in months; Broward’s was 4.3%, under 5% for the fifth time in the past week.

Miami-Dade had 156,038 cases, an increase of 620 since Friday, along with 2,399 COVID-related deaths, 27 more than Friday.

In Broward County, there were 70,764 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,183 virus-related deaths, eight more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 41,730 cases and 1,117 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 1,719 cases and 16 deaths.