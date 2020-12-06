Florida Reports 8,400 New Covid Cases, Adds Over 90 New Virus Deaths Sunday

Florida reported more than 8,400 new coronavirus cases Sunday, breaking three straight days of more than 10,000 cases, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.

The 8,436 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,058,074, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The state had reported more 10,000 new cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With 93 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,177 Sunday. Another 246 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported Saturday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.86% in Sunday's report, slightly above Saturday's rate of 7.31% but marking the third straight day below 8% after it crept above 9% on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.91% in Sunday's report, an increase from Saturday's rate of 9.14%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 243,050 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,999 since Saturday, along with 3,913 COVID-related deaths, 17 more than the previous day.

In Broward County, there were 113,634 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 905, along with 1,701 virus-related deaths, seven more than Saturday.

Palm Beach County had 68,912 cases and 1,725 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.