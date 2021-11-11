Florida Restaurant Selling Pizzas With Message Criticizing Joe Biden

A pizza shop along Florida’s Gulf Coast has an interesting new menu item: one with three letters spelled out in toppings.

Two of the letters are the initials of President Joe Biden. The first letter? Well, it starts with “F” and we can not say the rest here.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Solorzano’s Restaurant in Sarasota began serving the pizzas in October and have sold 30 this week alone.

“I’m not trying to be cocky. We have a very good product and we know what we’re doing,” founder Philip Solorzano told the station. “We have outstanding loyal customers that love our product. They might not agree with our politics or some of the stupid things I post on Facebook and that’s okay.”

Solorzano’s current owner said he has received plenty of criticism on social media, but said he doesn’t mind the backlash and said it’s not about politics – adding customers can order pizzas with messages criticizing former President Donald Trump.

“If you wanna walk in here and order an FDT pizza we’ll make it now, happily. So it’s just business. It’s good fun, it’s light-hearted humor it’s politics it’s not meant to be the end all be all,” Kenneth Palin said.

The restaurant has designed t-shirts for customers and its founder said other businesses in the area have reached out to show support.

“I love ruffling those feathers. I love pressing those buttons and you know why? Because why not,” Solorzano said.