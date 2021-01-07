Florida Shatters Single-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases With Nearly 20,000 Reported Thursday

Florida once again shattered its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 20,000 infections Thursday.

The 19,816 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,429,722 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. It's the second day in a row the state has broken the single-day case record, after 17,783 infections were reported on Wednesday.

Part of the reason for the large number of cases is related to a high number of test results, with more than 193,000 reported Thursday.

Covid deaths are also showing an increase in the state, with another 164 virus-related deaths among Florida residents reported, bringing the total to 22,481 Thursday. Another 336 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, six more than were reported on Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 11.60% in Thursday's department of health report, a full point below Wednesday's rate of 12.60%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 13.15%, following four straight days above 14%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 318,115 cases Thursday, an increase of 3,372 since Wednesday, along with 4,297 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 37.

In Broward County, there were 146,201 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,611, along with 1,897 virus-related deaths, seven more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 88,852 cases and 1,933 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 4,529 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed just under 370,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 14,600 have received the second booster shot.