Florida Shuts Down Consumption of Alcohol at Bars Statewide

The mandate is effective immediately

Alcohol consumption will be suspended at bars across Florida effective immediately, the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Friday.

The news came just as the state reached a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases in its daily numbers update: nearly 9,000 new cases brought Florida's total to 122,960, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

"Based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases and non-compliance with previous orders, DBPR has taken action to suspend on-premises alcohol sales at bars," DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears said in a statement. "DBPR believes this is a necessary step to take to protect public health as we continue working in partnership with industry and health officials to combat COVID-19.”

The order applies to establishments that derive more than 50% of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. The establishments can continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises.

Last month, bars along with movie theaters and other entertainment venues were allowed to open up across the state at 50% customer capacity with the exception of those in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Licensed restaurants can continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages at tables so long as these vendors derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

