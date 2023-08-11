Misdemeanor charges filed against boat driver in fatal Labor Day Boca Chita crash

Charges were filed against the operator of a boat in a crash that killed a high school senior on Labor Day weekend off Cutler Bay, authorities announced Friday.

On Sept. 4, 2022, 53-year-old George Pino was driving the 29-foot vessel with 14 passengers on board when he crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key, according to prosecutors and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The boat capsized and all passengers were thrown into the water.

The crash killed 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez and injured most of the passengers on the boat.

According to prosecutors, Pino was charged with one count of careless operation of a vessel causing death and two counts of careless operation of a vessel causing serious bodily injury. Both are second-degree misdemeanors.

Pino was not impaired by drugs or alcohol while driving the boat, prosecutors said.

"The Fernandezes are devastated and distraught with the findings and conclusions of the report and need some time to gather their thoughts," a statement from a spokesperson of Fernandez's family read.

Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami during the time of the accident. Sources told NBC6 most of the passengers on the boat were teenage students at Our Lady of Lourdes and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County.

The boat, a Robalo equipped with twin 300 horsepower engines, was carrying several adults and a group of students back to the dock when it collided, prosecutors said. The crash tore a large hole in the side of the vessel and forcefully threw many of the passengers into the water.

Most of the passengers sustained injuries, including two students who were seriously injured.

“This boating accident hit the Miami community at its core,” said Alberto Maza of the South Region Bravo Regional Commander. “So many lives were forever changed in an instant. Our hearts still break for the victims of this tragedy. Our investigators have completed a comprehensive investigation into the accident, and hope that the answers provided in the report can provide some small measure of peace.”

