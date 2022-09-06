FWC Reveals New Details in Boat Crash That Killed Miami Teen

New details were released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a high school senior from Miami was killed in a boat crash Sunday night near Boca Chita Key.

According to a preliminary report by the FWC, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 passengers — all from Miami — struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal waterway, bayside of Broad Creek at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County. All 14 occupants were ejected from the vessel during the crash.

Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies like the FWC recovered the occupants from the water and transported them all to land and ultimately to hospitals, according to the report.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Among the 14 passengers were two adults — George Ignacio Pino, 51, and Cecilia Pino, 47 — who were both injured in the crash, according to the FWC.

The other 12 passengers were 17-year-old students from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County.

Among the 12 teenage girls, Camila Victoria Alvarez, Paula Garcia, Natalia Elena Reed, Claudia Porto Carrero, Carolina Monterrey, and Andrea Laura Knoepffler were not injured in the accident, the FWC reported. Katerina Sofia Puig, Coco Aguilar, Isabella Rodriguez, Sarah Emily Gutierrez and Cecilia Lianne Pino were all injured in the accident.

Luciana Fernandez, a senior at Lourdes Academy, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.

A school community came together to pray for the 17-year-old who was killed in a boat crash over Labor Day weekend. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

According to a statement from Lourdes Academy, seniors Katerina "Katy" Puig and Coco Aguilar were both critically injured.

"Our main focus is to tend to the spiritual, emotional, and mental needs of our students and faculty and staff who all loved Lucy and are still very concerned about Katy and Coco," said Sister Carmen Fernandez.

A Carrollton student, who has not yet been identified, also remains hospitalized.

At this time, the FWC does not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.