Florida Students Exposed to COVID Can Attend School if Asymptomatic Under New Rule

An emergency rule issued by Florida's new surgeon general allows students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain at school as long as they're asymptomatic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the state will be taking a "symptoms-based approach" to COVID-19 in schools that will no longer require asymptomatic students to be quarantined or stay home.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Students who are sick will still have to stay home, and students who were in close contact with a COVID-19 case but aren't experiencing symptoms should still be monitored, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said keeping healthy kids out of classrooms is "incredibly disruptive," and said parents should determine whether a healthy child stays home or goes to school.

"The parents have a right to have their healthy kids in schools," DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in Kissimmee Wednesday with Florida's new surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo and state education commissioner Richard Corcoran.

"We respect that some parents may be less comfortable sending their kid back to school after being exposed so the new rule allows for those parents to keep their children home for a period of time," Ladapo said.