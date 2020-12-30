Florida Surpasses 1.3 Million COVID Cases; Adds 13,000, the Most Since July

What to Know Florida adds 13,871 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,306,123

An additional 139 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the state

175,465 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state since December 15

The 13,871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most reported since July, brought Florida’s total count to 1,306,123, according to the daily report from the state’s department of health.

The tally of virus-related deaths in the state increased by 139. With 137 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 21,546 Wednesday. Another 311 non-resident deaths have been confirmed by the state to-date, two more than in Tuesday's report.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.72% in Wednesday’s report, down from Tuesday’s report of 22.75%. The state said Tuesday’s jump was due to reduced hours and closures of doctor’s offices, public testing sites and laboratories for the holidays, which resulted in fewer people getting tested and delayed processing of results and reporting.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed 175,465 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 295,936 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,748 cases since Tuesday, along with 4,169 COVID-related deaths, five more than in Tuesday’s report.

In Broward County, there were 136,038 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,456 along with 1,840 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 81,899 cases and 1,881 virus-related deaths total reported Wednesday, while Monroe County had 4,197 cases and 35 total deaths.