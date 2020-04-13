Florida Surpasses 20,600 Coronavirus Cases, as State Death Toll Reaches 470

What to Know Florida reported 700 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to more than 20,600

The state's coronavirus-related death tool reached 470

Miami-Dade led the state with more than 7,200 cases

Florida's confirmed coronavirus surpassed 20,000 as the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state inched closer to 500 Monday, health officials said.

The Florida Department of Health reported 20,601 cases in Florida and 470 deaths from the new coronavirus.

There were nearly 2,700 coronavirus-related hospitalizations to date in Florida, the health department said.

Miami-Dade continued to be Florida's epicenter for the virus, with 7,241 cases, about 36 percent of the state's total. Broward had 3,105 cases and Palm Beach had 1,691.

Infections continued to be heavily concentrated in the city of Miami, where 4,357 cases were reported. The next closest city was Hollywood, with 953 cases, followed by Hialeah with 883.

Miami-Dade also led the state in deaths, with 97, the department of health said. Palm Beach had 88 reported deaths and Broward had 76. Monroe still had 3 deaths reported.

The Florida National Guard said Sunday that they now have 2,256 guardsmen supporting Florida’s COVID-19 response, and are operating seven community based testing sites.

In South Florida, the testing site at Hard Rock Stadium expanded Monday to include anyone of any age with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as anyone who was exposed to someone who tested positive.

As of Monday morning, nearly 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida.