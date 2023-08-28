Florida suspending tolls to aid evacuations ahead of Idalia

To help speed evacuations ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Idalia, the state is lifting tolls at 4 a.m. Tuesday in parts of the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he’s directed the Department of Transportation to stop collecting tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

“You don't need to leave the state. You don't need to drive 100 miles to ride out the storm,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center. “If you're in those low-lying areas, the reason why they (local officials) are advising you to evacuate is because you're going to be susceptible to storm surge.”

Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Idalia will hit the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members.

On Monday, Idalia was thrashing Cuba with heavy rains, especially the westernmost part of the island, which was also seriously affected by Ian.