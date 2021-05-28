Florida ‘Tax Holiday' on Hurricane Season Supplies Starts Friday

Floridians will get a chance to prepare for what could be an active 2021 hurricane season by purchasing supplies tax-free starting Friday.

The 10-day “sales tax holiday” runs through June 6th, covering most of the first week of the season that starts Tuesday, June 1st. Items available for purchase without a sales tax being applied include flashlights and lanterns, radios, tarps, batteries and generators.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

State and local leaders are urging residents to prepare properly for hurricane season and take advantage of the incentives with one named storm already happening before the season even began.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Don’t wait until the last minute,” Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said during an event last week attended by Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “Don’t wait until long lines are formed. You get a benefit and can be prepared for the hurricanes.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to temporarily suspend sales taxes on back-to-school supplies, emergency preparedness purchases and recreational activities meant to encourage people back into the outdoors, music venues, museums and other post-pandemic endeavors.

The event is part of so-called “tax holidays” that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last Friday are being offset by the taxes the state will now collect on online purchases. The state is expected to collect about $1 billion annually from online sales tax collection.

Some of the early proceeds would be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund and would reduce unemployment taxes for businesses.

Authorizing tax holidays has become an annual legislative rite that gives tax relief to consumers. The tax holidays will save Floridians some $168 million in savings.

In late July and early August, Floridians won't have to pay sales taxes for school supplies, some clothing and the first $1,000 for a computer.

New to the “tax holiday” lineup is a “Freedom Week” during the first week of July on recreational purchases, as well as for purchasing tickets for concerts, athletic events and museums.