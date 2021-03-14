Florida Vaccine Updates: Hialeah to Open Vaccination Center Monday, New Email System For Homebound Seniors

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state's supermarket giant will be opening their vaccine appointments to a new group starting Friday, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new dates he wants to have all residents eligible by.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

City of Hialeah to Open New Vaccination Center Monday

The City of Hialeah is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination center Monday.

Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the site, which is located at Bucky Dent Park on 2250 W. 60th Street, will inoculate 200 people daily for 60 days.

The site will be open to front-line workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health care workers. In order to be vaccinated, workers must present their ID and workplace credentials.

The site is first-come first serve and only first-time shots will be provided. Click here to read more.

Florida Launches New Email System for Homebound Seniors to Receive Covid Vaccine

Florida has launched a new email system to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors.

Seniors will be able to sign up to have the vaccine come to them by emailing a request to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams to date.

Governors Applaud Biden's Vaccine Timeline, But Need Supply

Governors largely cheered President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, but the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

The top health official in California said the nation's most populous state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon planned to make essential workers and younger adults with disabilities eligible by May 1, not the broader population, and said Friday it wouldn't change that timeline without firmer supply commitments.

Alaska, meanwhile, is already allowing all adults to sign up for a shot. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said before Biden spoke Thursday night that wide eligibility could come by next month, while Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that it would happen by mid-April. In Virginia, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the state could hit Biden’s goal earlier.