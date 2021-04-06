Florida Vaccine Updates: Johnson & Johnson Doses Coming to FEMA Sites Across State

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Four sites run by the federal government will see a switch from multi-dose vaccines to Johnson & Johnson vaccines at specific sites starting Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

One Day Vaccination Event This Wednesday in Hialeah Gardens

The city and Miami-Dade County will hold the event at the Westland Gardens Park Banquet Facility located at 13501 Northwest 107th Avenue. The event runs begins at 8:30 a.m. while supplies last.

A Florida ID or Florida driver’s license must be provided. Vaccinations will only be administered to individuals 18 years of age or older. A screening and consent form must be completed by all participants. For questions or concerns please contact 305-470-5660.

Click here for a list of vaccination sites across Broward and Miami-Dade counties

Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites in Florida Shifting From Pfizer to J&J Shots

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot starting Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami held at the north campus of Miami Dade College.

Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each site.

Miami-Dade County's COVID Curfew Will Be Lifted April 12: Mayor

Miami-Dade's COVID-19 curfew will be lifted next week, the county's mayor announced Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county's midnight curfew will be lifted on Monday, April 12. The curfew was put in place last year as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in South Florida.

Levine Cava said the decision was made as the county's positivity rate has been steadily trending downward and as vaccine availability has increased.