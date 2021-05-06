Florida Vaccine Updates: Local College Drops Vaccine Mandate for Upcoming Year

One of the largest pharmacies in the state will now be allowing walk-ins for doses of the vaccine while one major South Florida college is lifting a previous requirement in order to keep with a new Florida law.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Nova Southeastern University Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

Nova Southeastern University is no longer mandating that staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said its requirement for vaccinations will no longer be in effect due to a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July 1 that bans businesses from requiring vaccinations.

CVS Begins Accepting Walk-Ins at All Florida Locations

All 782 locations in the Sunshine State will now be giving out doses without an appointment starting Tuesday. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available.

Broward County Public Schools Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Students

Students at Broward County Public Schools started to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday as part of a county-wide program that district board members hope will encourage families to get vaccinated together.

Coconut Creek High School was among the school district’s first six schools to offer a vaccine to students on campus. Video footage provided by the district showed students at Deerfield Beach High School receiving their shot.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is set to offer a similar vaccination program in the near future.

