Nova Southeastern University Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

Nova Southeastern University is no longer mandating that staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said its requirement for vaccinations will no longer be in effect due to a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July 1 that bans businesses from requiring vaccinations.

"As you know, Nova Southeastern University was hoping for the ability to require COVID-19 vaccinations where possible to further protect the NSU Florida community. However, due to a new Florida law, the university is unable to maintain such a policy," NSU said in a statement. "NSU Florida always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021."

The private university has more than 6,300 undergraduate students and over 14,500 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico.

NSU had previously said that vaccinations would be mandatory by Aug. 1 as the university was planning to resume full, in-person classroom learning in the fall.

"Nonetheless, with additional safeguards in place, NSU Florida has its best opportunity to return to normalcy this fall," the university's statement read.