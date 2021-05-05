coronavirus vaccines

Nova Southeastern University Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

University says new Florida law prevents it from requiring students and staff to be vaccinated

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nova Southeastern University is no longer mandating that staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said its requirement for vaccinations will no longer be in effect due to a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July 1 that bans businesses from requiring vaccinations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"As you know, Nova Southeastern University was hoping for the ability to require COVID-19 vaccinations where possible to further protect the NSU Florida community. However, due to a new Florida law, the university is unable to maintain such a policy," NSU said in a statement. "NSU Florida always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021."

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Gov. to Sign Budget Including $1,000 Bonuses for Police, First Responders

News You Should Know 10 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Plummeting Shark Population's Impact on Planet, Leaders Want More Vaccinations in Black Community

The private university has more than 6,300 undergraduate students and over 14,500 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico.

NSU had previously said that vaccinations would be mandatory by Aug. 1 as the university was planning to resume full, in-person classroom learning in the fall.

"Nonetheless, with additional safeguards in place, NSU Florida has its best opportunity to return to normalcy this fall," the university's statement read.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinesFloridacoronavirusRon DeSantisnova southeastern university
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us