Florida Vaccine Updates: New Email System for Homebound Seniors, Hialeah to Open Vaccination Center

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state's supermarket giant will be opening their vaccine appointments to a new group starting Friday, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new dates he wants to have all residents eligible by.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Launches New Email System for Homebound Seniors to Receive Covid Vaccine

Florida has launched a new email system to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors.

Seniors will be able to sign up to have the vaccine come to them by emailing a request to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams to date.

City of Hialeah to Open New Vaccination Center Monday

The City of Hialeah is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination center Monday.

Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the site, which is located at Bucky Dent Park on 2250 W. 60th Street, will inoculate 200 people daily for 60 days.

The site will be open to front-line workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health care workers. In order to be vaccinated, workers must present their ID and workplace credentials.

The site is first-come first serve and only first-time shots will be provided. Click here to read more.