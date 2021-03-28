Florida Vaccine Updates: New Walk-Up Site Opens in Miramar, DeSantis Says All Adults 18+ Eligible Beginning April 5

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state of Florida now has let residents know when every adult will be eligible to get the vaccine - and it's coming a lot sooner than some may have thought it would take place.

Miami Beach Allowing Adults 19 and Older to Schedule Vaccine Appointments

The city is opening an appointment hotline for those residents who will be eligible when Florida lowers the age requirement to 18 on April 5th.

Residents can call 305-604-4255 starting at 10 a.m. until all spots are filled. Proof of residency will be required on the day of your first shot. City officials did not say how many slots would be open or which vaccine would be administered.

All Florida Adults 18 and Older Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting April 5th: Governor

All Florida residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

DeSantis made the announcement in a video released from the Governor’s office, saying the eligibility age would be lowered to 40 and older starting Monday before lowering it to all adults the following week.

DeSantis added that more than 400 Walgreens locations would be providing the vaccines in the coming days, adding to the over 700 Publix locations, 150 CVS locations and 125 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.

Permanent Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens in Miramar

A permanent coronavirus vaccination site is opening at Vizcaya Park in Miramar, with no appointments necessary to receive a dose.

The walk-up site will be operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which has partnered with Broward County to "give the community access to the Pfizer vaccine."

Both first and second doses will be administered at the site starting Friday. It will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until doses run out (200 are available on a daily basis).