Florida Vaccine Updates: Select CVS Locations to Offer Appointments for Kids Ages 12 to 15

Across one South Florida county, sites will be opening in the coming days while one of the area's major sports teams will be opening their stadium to everyone thanks to what they say, in part, is a rise in the vaccination rate.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Select CVS Pharmacy Locations Offer Appointments for COVID-19 Shots for Kids Ages 12 to 15

CVS Health announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, following the FDA's authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

Starting Thursday, May 13th, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To find out which locations are offering appointments, click here.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools to offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students, employees, and their families including those in charter schools.

On Thursday May 13 and the following Thursday May 20th, from noon to 8 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at three convenient school locations by appointment only.

North Miami Senior High School, 1247 NE 167th Street

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street

Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd Street

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

To download a copy of the form, click here. To make an appointment, click here.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available on May 15th and May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Miami, Miami Jackson, Miami Sunset, Homestead, Hialeah Gardens senior high schools and Robert Morgan Educational Center.

For more information, click here.

PortMiami Offering COVID-19 Vaccines at Cruise Terminal J

PortMiami is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at Cruise Terminal J.

PortMiami’s new vaccination site is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Terminal J. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available at the Port, and appointments are not required.

"We are working hard to get shots in arms at PortMiami," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I'm proud we have already vaccinated thousands at the Port – a key step to protecting our workforce, residents, and visitors and ensuring the safe return of this vital industry."

For more information, click here or here.

Homestead To Hold New Vaccination Events at Harris Field

The City of Homestead will be offering second-dose Pfizer vaccination events at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field.

The event, located at 675 N Homestead Blvd in Homestead, will take place Thursday May 13 through Saturday, May15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Each day, there will also be 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for individuals ages 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated.

No appointment is necessary for either the Pfizer second dose or Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines. Anyone looking to be vaccinated must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required. Click here for more information.

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Inter Miami's Stadium to Operate at Full Capacity Later This Month

Inter Miami CF will soon be operating its Fort Lauderdale stadium at full capacity, the team announced Tuesday.

The soccer club said DRV PNK Stadium will open to maximum capacity beginning with their May 29 match against D.C. United.

The move is being made due to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from fans, the team said. Inter Miami will continue to abide by MLS guidelines and will enforce health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas.