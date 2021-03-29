Florida Vaccine Updates: State Lowers Eligibility Age Starting Monday, Vaccine Hesitancy Concerns Black Leaders

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state of Florida will add another group of residents to the list of those eligible for the vaccine on Monday - just one week before all adults in the state will become eligible to get their doses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Begins Vaccine Eligibility Rollout for Ages 40 and Older Monday

Adult residents across the state of Florida will be one step closer to being fully eligible to get the sought after COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Residents ages 40 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine at all locations in the Sunshine State before all residents 18 and older will be eligible starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Thursday.

Floridians ages 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5th as well, but anyone ages 16 and 17 will need signed permission from their parents or guardians.

Miami Beach Allowing Adults 19 and Older to Schedule Vaccine Appointments

The city is opening an appointment hotline for those residents who will be eligible when Florida lowers the age requirement to 18 on April 5th.

Residents can call 305-604-4255 starting at 10 a.m. until all spots are filled. Proof of residency will be required on the day of your first shot. City officials did not say how many slots would be open or which vaccine would be administered.

Black Community Leaders in Miami Express Concern Over Vaccine Hesitancy

Leaders of Miami’s Black community have gone to great length to ensure that the coronavirus vaccine is accessible to residents of all backgrounds, but low turnout at some outreach events has them worried.

Tangela Sears, a well-known advocate for the Black community in South Florida, and Liberty City's Reverend Billy W.L. Strange have both been fully vaccinated, and hope that other members of their community do the same.

To hear more of their message, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Nathalia Ortiz