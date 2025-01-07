Florida was 5th in officers killed in the line of duty in 2024: Report

Florida doubled its number of officers killed in the line of duty in 2024 and had the fifth-most in the nation, according to a new report.

Eight officers were killed in Florida last year, according to the report released Tuesday by the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's a 50% increase over 2023, when four officers were killed in the state, the group reported.

Three of the 2024 deaths happened in November when three Palm Beach Sheriff's motorcycle deputies were struck and killed while on duty.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nationwide, the number of officers killed on the job increased 25% from the previous year, with 147 in 2024 compared with 118 in 2023.

The leading cause of death for officers in 2024 was gunfire, while a large amount were traffic-related.

Texas had the highest number of law enforcement fatalities in 2024 with 18, followed by New York. Federal agencies were third, with Illinois at fourth ahead of Florida.