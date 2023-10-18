Florida

Florida woman facing charges after 11-year-old girl hurt in Massachusetts hit-and-run

Police say a Florida woman will be summonsed to court after allegedly hitting an 11-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle in Massachusetts, then driving away

By Thea DiGiammerino and Mike Pescaro

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle in Massachusetts, then leaving the scene.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Central Elementary School in East Bridgewater.

The girl was riding a path from Route 18 to the school's back parking lot when she was hit.

She was not seriously hurt, but police say the SUV pushed her about 60 feet.

The East Bridgewater Police Department said Tuesday night that a 62-year-old woman from Florida would be summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges of negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.

Police did not publicly identify the woman, but said she has relatives in the area.

Witnesses said the driver got out of the car and spoke to the girl, then left. Investigators said earlier the driver was believed to be trying to use the parking lot as a cut-through to Bedford Street.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508- 378-7223.

