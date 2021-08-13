Florida's 7-Day COVID-19 Case Average Reaches 21,630, Death Toll Passes 40,000

The COVID-19 surge in Florida continued Friday, as the state's death toll officially surpassed 40,000 and the seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to climb.

The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation report released Friday showed there were 151,425 new cases for the week ending on Thursday, bringing the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases to 21,630, up from an average of less than 2,000 new cases in early July.

The state reported 23,933 new cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, after reporting 24,869 cases on Wednesday.

Across the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to rise Friday from 15,358 to 15,441 patients, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

The state's positivity rate for the past week was at 19.3%, slightly above the 19.2% rate reported last week and a big jump from mid-June when it had dropped to 3.3%.

Another 286 virus-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's total to 40,766 dating back to March 2020. The state reported 175 new deaths the previous week.

A little more than 12,420,000 people age 12 and older have been vaccinated in the state, or about 65% of those who are eligible, according to the state report.