Former Boy Scout Leader Sentenced for Buying Child Porn With Cryptocurrency

A Miami man who was a former Boy Scouts leader was sentenced to prison for buying child pornography on the Dark Web using cryptocurrency.

Adolfo Fernandez, 46, was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison followed by 30 years of supervised release. He plead guilty in December 2021 to one count of receiving child pornography.

Law enforcement found over 2,000 pictures and 300 videos on Fernandez's computer at his Miami home, according to a federal complaint.

Fernandez admitted to law enforcement that he owned the computer and bought the child porn using cryptocurrency in February 2021, the complaint said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fernandez was immediately removed and banned from the Boy Scouts of America program, a BSA spokesperson said.

"The allegations in these reports are disturbing and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Based on the allegations in the law enforcement complaint — which are unrelated to Scouting — we immediately removed Mr. Fernandez from our program and prohibited him from any future participation," the statement read.

The Boy Scouts of America offers a 24/7 helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.