Ex-Football Star Turned Florida State Senator Pens Bill Banning Fans From Rushing Fields

A former football star for the Florida State Seminoles who recently became a state senator from north Florida wants to put an end to the practice of fans storming the field or court after big wins.

Sen. Corey Simon, a Republican whose district includes Tallahassee, introduced SB-764, NBC affiliate WFLA reported Thursday.

The bill would penalize anyone who “interferes” with live sports or other entertainment before, during, and after an event.

According to the bill's language, anyone who "knowingly enters or remains unlawfully upon the covered

area of a sporting or entertainment event,” either throws items onto the field or stage, or touches a participant would be charged with a misdemeanor with penalties up to a $2,500 fine and one year in jail.

An identical bill was also filed in the Florida House of Representatives and would become law, if passed, on October 1.

The bill comes after FSU fans stormed the field at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 25, 2022 after the Seminoles defeated the rival Florida Gators. UF fans also stormed the basketball court at the Exactech Arena on February 19, 2022 after upsetting then-No.2 ranked Auburn.

Simon, a native of Pompano Beach who attended Ely High School before winning a national title for FSU in 1999, is the first Black Republican to serve in the Florida Senate since the Reconstruction era.