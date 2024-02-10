Former Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo investigated over bribery allegations

Former City of Miami commissioner Sabina Covo is under investigation for allegations of bribery, according to an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The order also says Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle voluntarily disqualified herself from the case in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

It says she told the governor a key witness in the case is a close associate of the State Attorney's office.

Covo told NBC6 in a statement on Saturday that the investigation came as a shock to her.

"This is quite surprising as I haven’t been contacted by any agency or the Governor’s office. I led with the highest ethics and integrity and any review of my tenure, including my campaigns will confirm as such," Covo stated. "I candidly do not know what the investigation involves but I do know is that I conducted myself and my office with the utmost good-faith, ethics, and with sole interests of the residents of the City of Miami and District 2, where I live with my husband and three children."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.