Doral City Council debates rolling back last call to balance nightlife safety after deadly CityPlace shooting

In response to a deadly shooting on April 6 at Martini Bar in Doral City Place, which resulted in two people killed and seven injuries, the Doral City Council has taken the first step toward enhancing security measures and possibly rolling back last call for alcohol.

The shooting incident, which claimed the life of security guard George Castellanos, 23, and left a police officer among the injured, has ignited a debate within Doral over how to balance nightlife with safety.

Castellanos' Father and Mother were in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting at Doral City Hall. His mother says her concerns have more to do with security enhancements, than hours of operation.

“Anything could happen, you know? Nine o'clock, not, you know, two, three. That's why I think they should focus more on the security measures” said Jeanina Castellanos, George's mother.

The council discussed two proposals aimed at reducing late-night incidents. Councilwoman Maureen Porras' bill, which passed its first reading, proposes rolling back last call for alcohol to 1:30 a.m. and requiring businesses to close by 2 a.m.

Establishments located outside high-density downtown areas could apply for exceptions, potentially allowing them to serve alcohol until 3:30 a.m. and close at 4 a.m.

Porras says the areas most affected by late night violence are those with high concentrations of residents and businesses.

Mayor Christi Fraga also proposed an ordinance, named in honor of Castellanos, that suggested a 1:30 a.m. last call and a 2 a.m. closing time without exceptions. However, this proposal did not pass its first reading.

“I think that we've been very business friendly in this community, and it's important to adapt to what our residents want for the environment in our community. We were always envisioned as a family community, as a community that enjoys the businesses in the city, but all within moderation,” she said Wednesday.

Fraga says she doesn’t feel Porras’ proposal went far enough to ensure the safety of Doral’s residents, and says City Council is expected to finalize the details of the approved proposal in the coming weeks.