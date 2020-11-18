Former Miami Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones Arrested in Broward

Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm in Broward County Wednesday morning.

Jones, 32, was arrested by Davie Police, jail records showed. He was being held on $1,000 bond.

An arrest report said officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Griffin Road and State Road 7 and found Jones with a handgun in his front pants pocket.

Officers had Jones lay on the ground and were able to secure the gun, which was loaded, the report said.

"Jones was very difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance," the report said. Jones also had a heavy odor of alcohol coming from his person."

He was arrested and booked into jail, the report said.

Jones, originally from Atlantic, played college ball for Georgia before being drafted by Miami in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Jones spent parts of 10 seasons with the Dolphins, appearing in 128 games and making two appearances in the Pro Bowl.

He was released by the team in March of this year.