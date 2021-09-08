Former Pres. Trump to Host Boxing Match Saturday at Hard Rock in Hollywood

Former President Donald Trump has found a new gig for the upcoming weekend: hosting a boxing event featuring a comeback attempt by former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Trump will both host and commentate on the event Saturday inside the Hard Rock in Hollywood dubbed "No Holds Barred" and available on pay-per-view. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside," Trump said in a statement.

Holyfield is scheduled to fight UFC heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in the match, with the undercard featuring several other big name fighters including former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

Trump has remained out of the spotlight at times since leaving office January 20th, but has appeared at several events this summer. It is unknown if he will make another run for the White House in 2024.