Former ‘Wild ‘n Out' Star Jacky Oh Dies in Miami

Former "Wild 'n Out" star Jacky Oh has died in Miami, where she traveled to reportedly undergo a "mommy makeover" surgery.

The MTV show confirmed Jacklyn Smith's death on its Instagram page. She was 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," the post read.

According to an incident report from the Miami Police Department, someone called 911 at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday from Homewood Suites by Hilton to report that Smith was unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Smith to Mercy Hospital, where staff tried to resuscitate her, Miami Police said. Smith was pronounced dead at around 11 p.m.

The cause of her death was not released. Miami Police and the medical examiner's office are actively investigating what happened.

According to TMZ, a now-deleted social media post claimed Smith had traveled to Miami for a "mommy makeover," which is a procedure to "restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing," according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Smith was a mother of three and a cast member of "Wild 'n Out" for five seasons. She lived a pretty public life on social media, and posted about her life often on her YouTube channel. Messages have been pouring in from fans and other celebrities on social media offering condolences.