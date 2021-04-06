Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Fort Lauderdale Air Show Returning in May

U.S. Navy Blue Angels among planes taking to the skies May 8-9

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be returning in 2021, after last year's show was postponed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the air show will be flying over Fort Lauderdale Beach May 8-9.

The show will once again have COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, with reduced capacity in event venues, masks when guests are less than six feet from others, and frequent sanitization, among other measures.

Headlining the event will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Joining the Blue Angels in the performer lineup will be the F-16 Viper Demo Team.

The 2020 air show was also supposed to take place in May but was delayed until November amid the pandemic.

For more information on the air show, click here.

