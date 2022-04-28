Fort Lauderdale Air Show Takes Over the Sky This Weekend

Some of the country's top flight teams will take to the skies over Fort Lauderdale this Saturday and Sunday for the annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The two-day event takes place over Fort Lauderdale Beach and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Other acts will include the Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, the Florida ANG F-15 Eagles and more.

The program will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Tickets are available for purchase. To buy tickets and for more information on the event, click on this link.

