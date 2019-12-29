Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Holds Community Meeting to Discuss Sewer Main Breaks

Residents in one of the Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods affected by a series of sewer main breaks held a community meeting Sunday afternoon where they voiced their frustrations with city officials.

Many in attendance were concerned with how the city has handled informing the Virginia Young Park area of water quality.

"There isn't one freaking sign up," one resident said. "The poor people have no clue that they're swimming in this."

The tense emotions were directed toward Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Laugerbloom who shares the same frustration.

"It’s years of pipes that have just aged and now were dealing with it and unfortunately these brakes have forced us to deal with it so the frustration in the room I share it,” Laugerbloom says.

At the moment, contractors are proposing solutions to fix the pipe, but Laugerbloom says the possibility of a fifth break could happen at any moment.

"I would be disingenuous to stand here and say there's not [a possibility]," Laugerbloom says. "This pipe is in reasonably similar condition and so that's why it's important we move as fast as we can move to get a new pipe in the ground."

All four sewer main breaks have been fixed, but Laugerbloom says the ultimate plan is to replace the pipe within 2 to 3 months.