Fort Lauderdale Offering Emergency Assistance to Renters Affected by Pandemic

The city of Fort Lauderdale if offering up to six months of rental assistance to those affected by the COVID pandemic.

City officials announced the effort for all who rent a home or apartment in the city, have experienced a loss or reduction in household income or a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Eligible households must have an income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median income. All rental assistance payments will be made directly to the landlord for each renter.

For more information and to download applications, click on this link.