Fort Lauderdale plans to start pilot program for speed cameras in school zones

The city of Fort Lauderdale is looking to start a new pilot program for speed cameras in school zones.

Mayor Dean Trantalis announced the plans in a school zone safety section of a recent newsletter.

"Not only would it increase safety for school children, but it would increase law enforcement coverage beyond what our current staffing can handle," Trantalis stated.

A state law went into effect in July 2023, legalizing speed detection cameras when they’re installed in school zones. The law gives counties, cities and municipalities in Florida the option to use the cameras or not.

The cameras could be used from 30 minutes before the start of school to 30 minutes after school ends, according to the mayor's newsletter.

The letter also mentioned that the pilot program would initially focus on Sunrise Middle, Northside Elementary, Rock Island Elementary and New River Middle beginning next school year.

If the program proved to be successful, it could be expanded to more schools in Fort Lauderdale, the mayor stated.