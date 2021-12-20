Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating After Man Seen Pushing Woman Into Backseat of Car

By NBC 6

Fort Lauderdale Police

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious incident" after a man was seen pushing a woman into the backseat of a car.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Police said a witness saw the car in an open field and watched as a man pulled a woman from the driver's seat and pushed her into the backseat.

The man removed a damaged front bumper from the car and drove through a fence, police said.

Officials said Monday that they located the car but are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-6424.

