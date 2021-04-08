Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Worker Accused of Filming Customer in Bathroom

A worker at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant is facing a video voyeurism charge after police say he allegedly filmed a customer in the eatery's bathroom.

Johnatan Alejandro Lopez, 29, turned himself in Wednesday for the alleged incident that happened in November at J. Mark's Restaurant on North Federal Highway, according to an arrest report.

The report said the alleged victim and his 8-year-old son were at the restaurant and had gone into the bathroom when they noticed someone was holding a cellphone over a stall door.

The man had his son report the incident to the restaurant manager, who came to the restaurant and confronted Lopez, the report said.

Lopez initially denied recording the victim and claimed he didn't have his cellphone with him, the report said.

But when police arrived, Lopez admitted to investigators that he recorded a short video of the victim at the urinal but deleted it, the report said.

Lopez told police he had seen the victim dining with his family and said he was "handsome" and that he was physically attracted to him, the report said.

"My intention was to see his (private) part," Lopez told police, according to the report.

Lopez was arrested and booked into jail, and during an appearance in court, he was ordered held on $15,000 bond. His attorney said he has no arrest record.

A manager at J. Marks told NBC 6 that Lopez was fired immediately on the night of the incident.