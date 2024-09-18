Fort Lauderdale tackles ordinance banning homeless from sleeping in public

Fort Lauderdale became the first city in Broward County to tackle a new state law that will prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public.

The state law takes effect Oct. 1. Florida HB 1365, titled "Unauthorized Public Camping and Public Sleeping," prohibits counties and municipalities from authorizing or allowing public camping or sleeping on public property.

An estimated more than 1,600 people live on the streets in Broward County, and nearly half of those are in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners met Tuesday for their first attempt to put a plan in place in order to comply with that state law.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The city ordinance would ban homeless people from camping or sleeping in public places. Fort Lauderdale is trying to address how to ensure there are mental health resources for those who need them.

Commissioners also said arresting someone who breaks the rules should be the last resort.

With the October deadline looming, discussions are likely to continue until city leaders iron out the details.