Fort Lauderdale woman operated multiple massage parlors as prostitution fronts: BSO

Authorities have arrested a Fort Lauderdale woman who they say was operating multiple massage parlors as prostitution fronts in two South Florida counties.

Wanxin Li, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges including deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering over $100,000 and maintaining a place for prostitution, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Wanxin Li

The investigation into Li began in March when BSO investigators received an anonymous tip that she was running two active prostitution operations, one in Oakland Park in Broward County and the other in Stuart in Martin County.

Detectives learned Li, who lived in a condominium in Fort Lauderdale, owned and operated a building listed as a massage spa at 1545 East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park and a storefront within a shopping plaza at 1690 Northwest Federal Highway in Stuart.

Investigators uncovered prostitution activities at the businesses in Oakland Park and Stuart and evidence of illegal activities at Li's condo, officials said.

A warrant for Li's arrest and search warrants for the properties were obtained and on Thursday, detectives arrested Li at her Fort Lauderdale residence. Investigators also executed a search warrant at her home and at the spa in Oakland Park. At the same time, Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, with assistance from other BSO investigators, executed a search warrant at Li's business in Stuart.

According to detectives, the spa in Oakland Park was unoccupied, but two females were found residing within the storefront in Stuart. MCSO arrested one of the females after identifying her as a suspect in another active prostitution investigation, officials said.

Li was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives said there is no evidence of human trafficking at this time.