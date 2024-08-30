Labor Day

Foundation in honor of teen killed in 2022 boating crash urges safety on Labor Day weekend

Lucy Fernandez, 17, was killed on Sept. 4, 2022, when the 29-foot vessel she was on with 13 other people crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key

By Briana Trujillo

The foundation started in memory of a high school senior who was killed in a boat crash on Labor Day weekend in 2022 is promoting safety on the water along with the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

At Black Point Marina on Friday, the Lucy Fernandez Foundation will present the police department's marine patrol unit with a Fly High Bird Flag.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"In a display of unity, several county vessels will fly the Fly High Bird Flag this Labor Day weekend, underscoring their commitment to the Foundation’s Fly High Bird initiative. This initiative emphasizes boater safety awareness and responsible behavior on the water, a message that resonates strongly as the second anniversary of the tragic boating accident that claimed Lucy’s life approaches," a news release from the foundation explains.

Miami-Dade County May 1

Suit against developer's wife in 2022 Boca Chita Key boat crash settled for $16M

only on 6 May 9

Boca Chita Key boat crash victims' families turn pain into purpose

only on 6 May 8

‘Never giving up': Family of teen severely injured in 2022 Boca Chita Key boat crash speaks

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, was killed on Sept. 4, 2022, when the 29-foot vessel she was on with 13 other people crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key, according to prosecutors and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The boat, driven by George Pino, a well-known South Florida real estate developer, capsized and all passengers were thrown into the water.

Her classmate, 18-year-old Katerina Puig, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and is on a long road to recovery.

“This collaboration with Miami-Dade County is part of our ongoing efforts to create meaningful change in Lucy’s memory,” Melissa Fernandez said. “By flying this flag, we hope to remind boaters of the importance of safety and accountability."

This article tagged under:

Labor Day
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us