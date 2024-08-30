Foundation in honor of teen killed in 2022 boating crash urges safety on Labor Day weekend

The foundation started in memory of a high school senior who was killed in a boat crash on Labor Day weekend in 2022 is promoting safety on the water along with the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

At Black Point Marina on Friday, the Lucy Fernandez Foundation will present the police department's marine patrol unit with a Fly High Bird Flag.

"In a display of unity, several county vessels will fly the Fly High Bird Flag this Labor Day weekend, underscoring their commitment to the Foundation’s Fly High Bird initiative. This initiative emphasizes boater safety awareness and responsible behavior on the water, a message that resonates strongly as the second anniversary of the tragic boating accident that claimed Lucy’s life approaches," a news release from the foundation explains.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, was killed on Sept. 4, 2022, when the 29-foot vessel she was on with 13 other people crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key, according to prosecutors and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The boat, driven by George Pino, a well-known South Florida real estate developer, capsized and all passengers were thrown into the water.

Her classmate, 18-year-old Katerina Puig, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and is on a long road to recovery.

“This collaboration with Miami-Dade County is part of our ongoing efforts to create meaningful change in Lucy’s memory,” Melissa Fernandez said. “By flying this flag, we hope to remind boaters of the importance of safety and accountability."