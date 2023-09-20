Freddy Ramirez drops out of Miami-Dade sheriff's race weeks after suicide attempt

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo" Freddy" Ramirez has dropped out of the 2024 Miami-Dade sheriff's race, weeks after a suicide attempt that nearly took his life.

Ramirez announced Wednesday that he would not be seeking the office as he continues his recovery.

"My commitment to run for sheriff has always been about public safety and continuing my life’s work to keep families safe. Earlier this year, I filed to run for sheriff to support and guide a successful transition to a sheriff’s office and ensure the mission and work ethic of the department was unchanged. That commitment and mission is stronger than ever- and while I will not be a candidate for Sheriff in 2024, I look forward to working with the Mayor and stakeholders on a successful and smooth transition that puts public safety at the forefront of every decision," he said in a statement. "I appreciate the community's well wishes and support over the past few months and will remain focused over the coming weeks on my continued recovery."

The suicide attempt happened back on July 23. Ramirez had been attending the Florida Sheriff's Association's annual summer conference at a Marriott hotel in Tampa when he'd been involved in an incident with his wife.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Ramirez left the hotel and was driving south on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough when he pulled over and shot himself, authorities said.

The 52-year-old was rushed to a Tampa-area hospital and underwent surgery. Authorities previously said Ramirez didn’t suffer brain damage but will likely lose his right eye.

At a news conference after the shooting, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she spoke with Ramirez over the phone after the hotel incident but before he shot himself, and said he'd offered his resignation.

"Freddy told me he had made a mistake, that he was prepared to resign," Levine Cava said. "He was very remorseful and I reassured him we would talk the following morning."

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced last week that Ramirez had been released from the hospital and was home recovering.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol have launched a joint investigation into the incident.