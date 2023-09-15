Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez out of hospital, back home after suicide attempt

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo" Freddy" Ramirez is back home after spending weeks in a Tampa hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a suicide attempt.

Police officials confirmed Friday that Ramirez was back home and recovering.

The suicide attempt happened back on July 23. Ramirez had been attending the Florida Sheriff's Association's annual summer conference at a Marriott hotel in Tampa when he'd been involved in an incident with his wife.

Ramirez left the hotel and was driving south on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough when he pulled over and shot himself, authorities said.

A joint statement made on behalf of Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and his wife reveals the latest details on the attempted suicide.

The 52-year-old was rushed to a Tampa-area hospital and underwent surgery. Authorities previously said Ramirez didn’t suffer brain damage but will likely lose his right eye.

At a news conference after the shooting, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she spoke with Ramirez over the phone after the hotel incident but before he shot himself, and said he'd offered his resignation.

"Freddy told me he had made a mistake, that he was prepared to resign," Levine Cava said. "He was very remorseful and I reassured him we would talk the following morning."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol have launched a joint investigation into the incident.