Freddy Ramirez: How to watch the exclusive interview with the former MD Police Director

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez, the law enforcement leader who was in line to become sheriff, is speaking out for the first time since he tried to take his own life back in July.

In an exclusive interview with NBC6 Anchor Jackie Nespral, Ramirez shares the damage the bullet made and speaks on the events that led up to what happened that fateful day.

He also shares his plans for the future, his family and his law enforcement career.

Watch the exclusive interview at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on air and the whole interview on our website and across our streaming platforms.

You can also watch the full interview on Impact with Jackie Nespral this Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

